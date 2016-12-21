Hickory man accused of leading deputies on chase, crashing into patrol car arrested
A Hickory man accused of leading deputies on a chase near the Catawba County line in November has been charged. The Alexander County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Adrian Durrand Johnson Jr. was driving a 1997 Ford Mustang on Nov. 27 when deputies attempted to pull him over for suspicious activity.
