Driver dies in tractor-trailer crash -
According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer driven by Donald D. Bratton, 65, of Hickory, North Carolina, was traveling north on U.S. Hwy. 25E when it went off the right side of the roadway.
Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
