Don't be afraid of hairy carrots; celery substitutes for parsley
Dear Heloise: What causes the hairy strings to grow on carrots, and what causes carrots to have cracks in them? Oh, and are they still safe to eat? - Ron T. in Pennsylvania The little white "hairs" are small roots growing that are looking for moisture. The cracks can be caused by too little moisture or by the carrot trying to grow around something in the soil .
Hickory Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|known illegal immigrants being employed (Oct '15)
|54 min
|Donnies dong
|22
|outlaws mc, hickory, nc (Aug '11)
|18 hr
|true news
|114
|Head
|20 hr
|GiveYouHead
|8
|Hickory Prostitutes
|20 hr
|GiveYouHead
|10
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|22 hr
|proud us farmer
|13
|Hickory NC most racist place I've ever been (an... (Mar '11)
|22 hr
|proud us farmer
|250
|Unifour Pain Treatment Center Hickory NC (Jan '10)
|Dec 22
|gwb
|58
