Don't be afraid of hairy carrots; celery substitutes for parsley

Dear Heloise: What causes the hairy strings to grow on carrots, and what causes carrots to have cracks in them? Oh, and are they still safe to eat? - Ron T. in Pennsylvania The little white "hairs" are small roots growing that are looking for moisture. The cracks can be caused by too little moisture or by the carrot trying to grow around something in the soil .

