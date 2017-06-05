St. Louis County, Minn., sells tax-forfeited homes
St. Louis County, Minn., made a cool $350,500 selling 25 parcels that had been given up by their previous owners for non-payment of property taxes. The tax-forfeited homes, lots and lakefront parcels were part of the second of three auctions the county holds annually.
