Motorcycle Strikes Vehicle in Lake County, 4 Injured
The Minnesota State Patrol says four people were injured on Highway 61 after a motorcycle struck a vehicle. All parties suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hibbing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hibbing Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Tulenchik sentenced in burglary, beating (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|God be with all
|17
|Troubled (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Homeless
|1
|Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09)
|Jun '16
|positronium
|6
|Predator Prosecutor MN Judicial District 6 Hibb... (Dec '13)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|3
|Martial law is going on in Hibbing (Oct '14)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|2
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hibbing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC