Did Bob Dylan crib from SparkNotes for his Nobel lecture?

Wednesday Jun 14

The whiff of plagiarism is blowin' in the wind for Bob Dylan. Phrases sprinkled throughout the rock legend's lecture for his Nobel Prize in literature are very similar to phrases from the summation of "Moby Dick" on SparkNotes, a sort of online "Cliff's Notes" that's familiar to modern students looking for shortcuts and teachers trying to catch them.

