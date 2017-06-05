Bob Dylan Submits His Nobel Prize Lecture
The Swedish Academy says it has received the required lecture from the 2016 Nobel Literature winner Bob Dylan, enabling the American singer to collect 8 million Swedish kronor in prize money. Spokeswoman Sara Danius described the Minnesota native's speech in a news release Monday as "extraordinary" and "eloquent."
