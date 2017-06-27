Bob Dylan fans get OK for monument at Hibbing High School
The Hibbing Dylan Project envisions a monument to the Nobel Prize winner at Hibbing High School on a curved plaza evoking a guitar pick. Bob Dylan's hometown of Hibbing, Minn., lacks a prominent public monument to the songwriter and singer who was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
