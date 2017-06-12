Architectural Resources hires new interior designer
The local Architectural Design & Engineering firm announced that Hibbing native Heather Johnson-Galli has been hired as an interior designer. Graduating from Hibbing High School in 1999, she obtained her Bachelor of Science in both Interior Design and Construction Management in 2004 at Minnesota State University - Mankato.
