Architectural Resources hires new int...

Architectural Resources hires new interior designer

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Business North

The local Architectural Design & Engineering firm announced that Hibbing native Heather Johnson-Galli has been hired as an interior designer. Graduating from Hibbing High School in 1999, she obtained her Bachelor of Science in both Interior Design and Construction Management in 2004 at Minnesota State University - Mankato.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hibbing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hibbing Music Thread (Sep '13) Apr '17 Musikologist 10
News Tulenchik sentenced in burglary, beating (Mar '08) Jan '17 God be with all 17
Troubled (Sep '16) Sep '16 Homeless 1
News Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09) Jun '16 positronium 6
Predator Prosecutor MN Judicial District 6 Hibb... (Dec '13) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 3
Martial law is going on in Hibbing (Oct '14) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 2
News Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
See all Hibbing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hibbing Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for St Louis County was issued at June 13 at 10:10AM CDT

Hibbing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hibbing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Hibbing, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC