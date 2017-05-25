Not dark yet

Wednesday May 24

Today is the birthday of Minnesota native son Bob Dylan; he turns the ripe old age of 76. It's not dark yet, but it's getting there. We're going to celebrate him as long we're both still around to enjoy the occasion.

