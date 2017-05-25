Late-night crash on Iron Range proves...

Late-night crash on Iron Range proves deadly; others injured

Sunday May 14 Read more: Star Tribune

A two-vehicle crash late at night on the Iron Range has killed at least one person and injured several others, authorities said Sunday. The collision occurred about 15 miles east of Hibbing about 11:55 p.m. Saturday on Hwy.

