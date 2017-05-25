Hibbing Mother Loses Lawsuit Over Transgender Child's Emancipation
Anmarie Calgaro says she was shut out of her 17-year-old child's decision to become emancipated and receive transgender medical treatment. Last year, she sued her child, as well as doctors, social service providers and school officials in St. Louis County.
