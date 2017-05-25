Celebrate Bob Dylan's 76th Birthday With His 10 Most Jewish Songs

While Bob Dylan has, throughout his life and career, engaged in all sorts of mythologizing and playful biographical falsification, it has never been in the service of denying his heritage. This son of a middle-class appliance salesman from the Upper Midwest, who grew up with a Yiddish-speaking grandmother down the hallway in an extended Jewish family that was at the nexus of Jewish life in Hibbing, Minn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.