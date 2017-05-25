Celebrate Bob Dylan's 76th Birthday W...

Celebrate Bob Dylan's 76th Birthday With His 10 Most Jewish Songs

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Forward

While Bob Dylan has, throughout his life and career, engaged in all sorts of mythologizing and playful biographical falsification, it has never been in the service of denying his heritage. This son of a middle-class appliance salesman from the Upper Midwest, who grew up with a Yiddish-speaking grandmother down the hallway in an extended Jewish family that was at the nexus of Jewish life in Hibbing, Minn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hibbing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hibbing Music Thread (Sep '13) Apr '17 Musikologist 10
News Tulenchik sentenced in burglary, beating (Mar '08) Jan '17 God be with all 17
Troubled (Sep '16) Sep '16 Homeless 1
News Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09) Jun '16 positronium 6
Predator Prosecutor MN Judicial District 6 Hibb... (Dec '13) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 3
Martial law is going on in Hibbing (Oct '14) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 2
News Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
See all Hibbing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hibbing Forum Now

Hibbing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hibbing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Cuba
 

Hibbing, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,353,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC