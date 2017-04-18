St. Luke's electrophysiologist Dr. Je...

St. Luke's electrophysiologist Dr. Jeffrey Munro begins outreach services in Hibbing

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Business North

Dr. Jeffrey Munro, an electrophysiologist with St. Luke's Cardiology Associates, is now seeing patients at St. Luke's Hibbing Family Medical Clinic. Dr. Munro is the only electrophysiologist providing care for patients on the Iron Range.

