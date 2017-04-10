New grant will help Iron Range entrep...

New grant will help Iron Range entrepreneurs grow, succeed

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Business North

Iron Range companies that have been impacted by recent changes in the area's "iron economy" are eligible for assistance from a $100,000 grant secured by the UMD Center for Economic Development as part of the U.S. Small Business Administration's Small Business Development Center Portable Assistance Project. While the project has been in existence for several years, this is the first time a grant has been awarded in Minnesota.

