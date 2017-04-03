Man rescued from ice on Side Lake
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, with assistance, rescued Joseph Rosc, 37, after he and the all-terrain vehicle he was driving had gone through the ice on Side Lake Monday afternoon. Sheriff's office officials urge outdoor enthusiasts to stay off the ice this time of year as ice conditions are deteriorating rapidly.
