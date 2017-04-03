Logging Industry Fights to Keep Biomass Projects Going
The biomass boilers in Virginia and Hibbing, known together as the Laurentian Energy Authority, have been running for 10 years now. And the contract to keep them going is for a total of 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hibbing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulenchik sentenced in burglary, beating (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|God be with all
|17
|Troubled (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Homeless
|1
|Hibbing Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09)
|Jun '16
|positronium
|6
|Predator Prosecutor MN Judicial District 6 Hibb... (Dec '13)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|3
|Martial law is going on in Hibbing (Oct '14)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|2
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hibbing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC