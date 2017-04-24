Cliffs, Chippewa Capital Partners mak...

Cliffs, Chippewa Capital Partners make bids for the former Essar Steel Minnesota

Tuesday Apr 11

Two firms, both already with interests on the Iron Range, have made bids for the holdings of the former Essar Steel Minnesota as a bankruptcy reorganization deadline nears. An investor group called Chippewa Capital Partners submitted its bid to the bankruptcy court in Delaware for $250 million as part of a proposal to take over and complete the half-built taconite plant in the Nashwauk.

