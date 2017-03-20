St. Cloud's JCPenney Store to Stay Open, Not on List of Closing Stores
The J.C. Penney Company has released Friday the list of 138 specific stores they plan on closing, and the good news is the St. Cloud store is not on that list. There are eight stores in Minnesota that will be closing: Baxter, Fairmont, Faribault, Hibbing, Hutchinson, Red Wing, Thief River Falls, and Winona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.
Add your comments below
Hibbing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulenchik sentenced in burglary, beating (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|God be with all
|17
|Troubled (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Homeless
|1
|Hibbing Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09)
|Jun '16
|positronium
|6
|Predator Prosecutor MN Judicial District 6 Hibb... (Dec '13)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|3
|Martial law is going on in Hibbing (Oct '14)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|2
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hibbing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC