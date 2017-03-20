St. Cloud's JCPenney Store to Stay Op...

St. Cloud's JCPenney Store to Stay Open, Not on List of Closing Stores

The J.C. Penney Company has released Friday the list of 138 specific stores they plan on closing, and the good news is the St. Cloud store is not on that list. There are eight stores in Minnesota that will be closing: Baxter, Fairmont, Faribault, Hibbing, Hutchinson, Red Wing, Thief River Falls, and Winona.

