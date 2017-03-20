Region lacked strong desire to repeal...

Region lacked strong desire to repeal Sunday liquor ban

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Business North

One of the few remaining states that separate liquor sales from all other store sales, Minnesota has responded to pressure from big box liquor stores moving into the market. Last week's lifting of a long-time ban on Sunday liquor sales seems to be a nod to large chains capitalizing on a great opportunity for expansion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hibbing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tulenchik sentenced in burglary, beating (Mar '08) Jan '17 God be with all 17
Troubled (Sep '16) Sep '16 Homeless 1
Hibbing Music Thread (Sep '13) Aug '16 Musikologist 9
News Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09) Jun '16 positronium 6
Predator Prosecutor MN Judicial District 6 Hibb... (Dec '13) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 3
Martial law is going on in Hibbing (Oct '14) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 2
News Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
See all Hibbing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hibbing Forum Now

Hibbing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hibbing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hibbing, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC