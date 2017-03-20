Region lacked strong desire to repeal Sunday liquor ban
One of the few remaining states that separate liquor sales from all other store sales, Minnesota has responded to pressure from big box liquor stores moving into the market. Last week's lifting of a long-time ban on Sunday liquor sales seems to be a nod to large chains capitalizing on a great opportunity for expansion.
