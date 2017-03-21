Hibbing Salvation Army Says FoodShare Donations Slow to Come
The Hibbing Salvation Army says its need is particularly great because the city's other food shelf is soon closing, and FoodShare month donations have been slow to come in. "As of last Wednesday we have received $1,800 and 2,354 pounds of food," said Nancy Massich, Hibbing Salvation Army social services administrator, in a news release.
