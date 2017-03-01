Final Defendant in Hibbing Murder Case Pleads Guilty
The criminal complaint said that the 19-year-old helped another defendant, Dylan Gilbertson, after the murder took place inside their shared apartment in Hibbing. Gilbertson was the main defendant in the case, and was the one who physically assaulted and choked the victim.
