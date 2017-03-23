Authorities: Fire Could Have Been Wor...

Authorities: Fire Could Have Been Worse If Not for Properly Maintained Sprinkler System

Fire crews responded to an early morning garage fire at the Hibbing Community College. Authorities say the fire which resulted in less than $50,000 in damages could have been worse, if not for the properly maintained sprinkler system at the College.

