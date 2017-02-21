Woman pleads guilty to role in decapitation of Hibbing man

IAZ008-009-018-MNZ079-086>088-094-095-250600- /O.CAN.KARX.BZ.W.0001.000000T0000Z-170225T1200Z/ /O.EXA.KARX.WW.Y.0010.000000T0000Z-170225T1200Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Charles City, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, and Preston 217 PM CST Fri Feb 24 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect until 6 AM CST Saturday. The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.