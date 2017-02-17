Looking Back at February 18

Looking Back at February 18

BriAnne Marie McBride, daughter of Brian and Maggie McBride, International Falls, and Shawn Christian Bowles, Duluth, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage. The bride-to-be is a 1995 graduate of Falls High School and a 2001 graduate of the University of Minnesota-Duluth, with a bachelor's degree in early childhood/family education.

