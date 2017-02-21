Hibbing Officer Involved Shooting Ruled 'Justified'
St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin said on Thursday, that the officers' use of deadly force was authorized and justified citing a report from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation. According to the county attorney, Captain Kurt Metzig and Officer Cody Loewen of the Hibbing Police Department were responding to report of a man with a gun who was assaulting an apparently unarmed citizen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Add your comments below
Hibbing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulenchik sentenced in burglary, beating (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|God be with all
|17
|Troubled
|Sep '16
|Homeless
|1
|Hibbing Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09)
|Jun '16
|positronium
|6
|Predator Prosecutor MN Judicial District 6 Hibb... (Dec '13)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|3
|Martial law is going on in Hibbing (Oct '14)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|2
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hibbing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC