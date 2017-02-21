Hibbing Officer Involved Shooting Ruled 'Justified'

St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin said on Thursday, that the officers' use of deadly force was authorized and justified citing a report from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation. According to the county attorney, Captain Kurt Metzig and Officer Cody Loewen of the Hibbing Police Department were responding to report of a man with a gun who was assaulting an apparently unarmed citizen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.