Fire Damages Virginia Range Funeral Home
Firefighters were called to the 900 block of 16th Street North after an employee who lives adjacent to the funeral home noticed his land line was not working and saw power poles outside throwing sparks. Crews found smoke coming from the basement and were able to contain the flames to that part of the building, but other areas received smoke and water damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Add your comments below
Hibbing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulenchik sentenced in burglary, beating (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|God be with all
|17
|Troubled
|Sep '16
|Homeless
|1
|Hibbing Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09)
|Jun '16
|positronium
|6
|Predator Prosecutor MN Judicial District 6 Hibb... (Dec '13)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|3
|Martial law is going on in Hibbing (Oct '14)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|2
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hibbing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC