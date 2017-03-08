7th Fatal Fire in NE Minnesota this Winter Takes 2 Lives
Two people have died in a house fire in northeastern Minnesota, the seventh fatal fire in the region this winter. Investigators are looking for the cause of a deadly fire in the small Koochiching County community of Northome Wednesday.
