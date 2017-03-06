$3.3 billion in non-fuel minerals produced in Minnesota
Minnesota produced $3.3 billion of non-fuel minerals in 2016, ranking the fifth in value among states, according to government data. Minnesota mines produced 4.4 percent of the nation's non-fuel minerals, with iron ore, sand, gravel, and crushed stone topping the list of minerals mined from the Land of 10,000 Lakes, according to a recent report issued by the U.S. Geological Survey's National Minerals Information Center.
