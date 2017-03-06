$3.3 billion in non-fuel minerals pro...

$3.3 billion in non-fuel minerals produced in Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Star Tribune

Minnesota produced $3.3 billion of non-fuel minerals in 2016, ranking the fifth in value among states, according to government data. Minnesota mines produced 4.4 percent of the nation's non-fuel minerals, with iron ore, sand, gravel, and crushed stone topping the list of minerals mined from the Land of 10,000 Lakes, according to a recent report issued by the U.S. Geological Survey's National Minerals Information Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hibbing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tulenchik sentenced in burglary, beating (Mar '08) Jan '17 God be with all 17
Troubled Sep '16 Homeless 1
Hibbing Music Thread (Sep '13) Aug '16 Musikologist 9
News Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09) Jun '16 positronium 6
Predator Prosecutor MN Judicial District 6 Hibb... (Dec '13) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 3
Martial law is going on in Hibbing (Oct '14) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 2
News Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
See all Hibbing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hibbing Forum Now

Hibbing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hibbing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hibbing, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,223 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC