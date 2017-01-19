Man shot in Hibbing identified as bei...

Man shot in Hibbing identified as being from Rochester

Thursday Jan 19

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 24-year-old Che Nathaniel Jones remains hospitalized at Essentia Health - St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth. He was shot after two Hibbing police officers responded to a 911 call around 12:45 pm on January 13. They allegedly found Jones carrying a gun outside a home.

Hibbing, MN

