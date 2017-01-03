Hibbing Students Taken to Hospital for Evaluation After Bus Crash
Several students in Hibbing were rushed to the hospital Tuesday after a crash between a school bus and a minivan. It happened at the intersection of 6th Ave. East and 27th St. just before 4 p.m. The Hibbing Fire Department says 18 kids of varying ages were on the bus.
