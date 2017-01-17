Hibbing Police Arrest Suspect for Hom...

Hibbing Police Arrest Suspect for Homicide

Just a few days after an officer-involved shooting in Hibbing, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension returned to investigate a homicide. An apartment building called The Star Motel at 39th Street and 1st Avenue West was the focus of the investigation on Tuesday.

