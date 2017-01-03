EXCLUSIVE: A dust bowl Okie, Civil War general and Born Again...
EXCLUSIVE: A dust bowl Okie, Civil War general and Born Again evangelist: The many hidden personas Bob Dylan 'made up from scratch' out of his fear of death and denial of his rural Jewish roots A motorcycle accident in 1966, his Born Again conversion in 1978 and feeling God again in a California bar in 1987 are described as his three 'crises' McCarron says these turning points were used as a 'script' to constantly reinvent himself beginning with chaging his name from Robert Allen Zimmerman But McCarron writes: 'There's little doubt that some of his masks are the calculated stunts and tricks of a wily performance artist' The wiry, wild-haired mid-Sixties poet with his sunglasses and acoustic guitar was only one of Bob Dylan's many personas.
Hibbing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulenchik sentenced in burglary, beating (Mar '08)
|Jan 2
|God be with all
|17
|Troubled
|Sep '16
|Homeless
|1
|Hibbing Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09)
|Jun '16
|positronium
|6
|Predator Prosecutor MN Judicial District 6 Hibb... (Dec '13)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|3
|Martial law is going on in Hibbing (Oct '14)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|2
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
