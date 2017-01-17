Congress Comes to You Jan. 18

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Smithville Herald

Staff members of Congressman Rick Nolan will host a Congress Comes to You meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the city hall in Keewatin from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., the city hall in Nashwauk from noon to 1 p.m. and the city hall in Hibbing from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to come and discuss problems with a federal agency or program or express opinions on issues before Congress. Thank you for reading 5 free articles on our site.

