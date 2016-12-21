Read Bob Dylan's brilliantly sly Nobe...

Read Bob Dylan's brilliantly sly Nobel Prize acceptance speech

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: City Pages

The answer to that last one was no, Bob Dylan, born Robert Zimmerman in Hibbing, Minnesota, would not be attending the Stockholm ceremony to pick up his medal. Patti Smith went in his place, bringing with her a gentler controversy: Smith forgot the lyrics to "A Hard Rain's Gonna' Fall," and had to start over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hibbing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Troubled Sep '16 Homeless 1
News Tulenchik sentenced in burglary, beating (Mar '08) Aug '16 Lori 16
Hibbing Music Thread (Sep '13) Aug '16 Musikologist 9
News Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09) Jun '16 positronium 6
Predator Prosecutor MN Judicial District 6 Hibb... (Dec '13) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 3
Martial law is going on in Hibbing (Oct '14) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 2
News Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
See all Hibbing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hibbing Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for St Louis County was issued at December 22 at 8:53PM CST

Hibbing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hibbing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hibbing, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,293

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC