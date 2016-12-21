Read Bob Dylan's brilliantly sly Nobel Prize acceptance speech
The answer to that last one was no, Bob Dylan, born Robert Zimmerman in Hibbing, Minnesota, would not be attending the Stockholm ceremony to pick up his medal. Patti Smith went in his place, bringing with her a gentler controversy: Smith forgot the lyrics to "A Hard Rain's Gonna' Fall," and had to start over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
Hibbing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troubled
|Sep '16
|Homeless
|1
|Tulenchik sentenced in burglary, beating (Mar '08)
|Aug '16
|Lori
|16
|Hibbing Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09)
|Jun '16
|positronium
|6
|Predator Prosecutor MN Judicial District 6 Hibb... (Dec '13)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|3
|Martial law is going on in Hibbing (Oct '14)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|2
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hibbing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC