On day of Nobel ceremony, Dayton visi...

On day of Nobel ceremony, Dayton visits Hibbing to declare Bob Dylan Day

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Star Tribune

Gov. Mark Dayton will travel north to the land of Bob Dylan's roots this weekend and declare Dec. 10, 2016, in honor of the newly minted Nobel honoree. Dayton will be in Hibbing on Saturday for what's to be Bob Dylan Day in Minnesota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hibbing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Troubled Sep '16 Homeless 1
News Tulenchik sentenced in burglary, beating (Mar '08) Aug '16 Lori 16
Hibbing Music Thread (Sep '13) Aug '16 Musikologist 9
News Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09) Jun '16 positronium 6
Predator Prosecutor MN Judicial District 6 Hibb... (Dec '13) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 3
Martial law is going on in Hibbing (Oct '14) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 2
News Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
See all Hibbing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hibbing Forum Now

Hibbing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hibbing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hibbing, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,263

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC