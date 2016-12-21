On day of Nobel ceremony, Dayton visits Hibbing to declare Bob Dylan Day
Gov. Mark Dayton will travel north to the land of Bob Dylan's roots this weekend and declare Dec. 10, 2016, in honor of the newly minted Nobel honoree. Dayton will be in Hibbing on Saturday for what's to be Bob Dylan Day in Minnesota.
