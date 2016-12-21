New members elected to Iron Mining As...

New members elected to Iron Mining Association board

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Business North

The Iron Mining Association of Minnesota announced the results of its annual board elections this month at its annual meeting and dinner. Incoming board members include Jon Anderson of Road Machinery & Supplies in Virginia, Brian Maki of Lakehead Constructors in Superior and Matt Thibodeau of Thibodeau, Johnson & Feriancek in Duluth.

