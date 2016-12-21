Man in Critical Condition After Hibbing House Fire
Hibbing Fire Marshal Bryan Fagerstorm says first responders removed the male victim from the house on the 2200 block of 3rd Avenue West. He was unresponsive and had no pulse, so responders used advanced life saving measures while waiting for an ambulance from Chisholm.
