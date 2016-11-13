IRRRB Approves Rebates for Mine Companies, Says Goodbye to Members
As Northern Minnesota mining companies look ahead to 2017, hoping for a better one than 2016, the IRRRB gave a financial boost. Taconite tax rebates were the main item on the agenda for the IRRRB's last meeting of the year, after presenting plaques to departing members Rep. Carly Melin and Sen. Tom Saxhaug .
