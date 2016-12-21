Hibbing struggles with how it should honor Bob Dylan
The city has a street sign honoring Dylan and a small exhibit in the public library, but little more than that. Minnesota Public Radio News reports Dylan's relationship with Hibbing has been complicated: Many didn't understand the artistic kid as he grew up - and after he left, they didn't realize how famous he'd become.
