Hibbing man sentenced for killing roommate, burning body

MNZ079-086>088-095-096-WIZ017-029-032>034-041-042-053-151815- /O.UPG.KARX.WS.A.0003.161216T1800Z-161217T1800Z/ /O.NEW.KARX.WS.W.0005.161216T1800Z-161218T0000Z/ /O.CON.KARX.WC.Y.0007.000000T0000Z-161215T1500Z/ WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-FILLMORE-HOUSTON-TAYLOR-CLARK- BUFFALO-TREMPEALEAU-JACKSON-LA CROSSE-MONROE-VERNON- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...WABASHA...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER... WINONA...PRESTON...CALEDONIA...MEDFORD...NEILLSVILLE...ALMA... ARCADIA...WHITEHALL...BLACK RIVER FALLS...LA CROSSE...SPARTA... TOMAH...VIROQUA 402 AM CST THU DEC 15 2016 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LA CROSSE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW AND BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY. THE WINTER STORM WATCH ... (more)

