Hibbing Garage Fire Results in Total Loss
At 5:22 p.m. Thursday, the Hibbing Fire Department responded to a report of a garage on fire at 3798 Pintar Rd S. Fire crews arrived on scene to a detached garage/shop with flames coming from the roof. There was also live ammunition going off in the garage.
