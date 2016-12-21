Hibbing Garage Fire Results in Total ...

Hibbing Garage Fire Results in Total Loss

21 hrs ago Read more: WDIO

At 5:22 p.m. Thursday, the Hibbing Fire Department responded to a report of a garage on fire at 3798 Pintar Rd S. Fire crews arrived on scene to a detached garage/shop with flames coming from the roof. There was also live ammunition going off in the garage.

