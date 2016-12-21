Governor Dayton Proclaims it Dylan Da...

Governor Dayton Proclaims it Dylan Day; Hibbing Community Honors Songwriter

Saturday Dec 10

That was a common reaction throughout Hibbing when they heard their very own Bob Dylan would be awarded the 2016 novel prize for literature. "He's one of the best song writers of our generation or the generation before ours," said Erik Johnsrub, a Dylan fan and local artist.

