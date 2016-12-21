Fire Official: Thieves Stole From Hibbing Apartment Where Fire Broke Out
Fire officials in Hibbing are searching for whoever stole valuables from an apartment complex where a fire broke out this past weekend. Hibbing Fire Marshal Bryan Fagerstorm says thieves broke into the first floor apartment on the 1600 block on 3rd Avenue East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hibbing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troubled
|Sep '16
|Homeless
|1
|Tulenchik sentenced in burglary, beating (Mar '08)
|Aug '16
|Lori
|16
|Hibbing Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09)
|Jun '16
|positronium
|6
|Predator Prosecutor MN Judicial District 6 Hibb... (Dec '13)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|3
|Martial law is going on in Hibbing (Oct '14)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|2
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hibbing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC