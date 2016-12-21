2 Injured in Rollover on Icy Roadway Near Hibbing
Authorities say 44-year-old Mark Hicks of Chisholm was driving a Ford F-150 north on Highway 169 just after 10 p.m. According to officials, Hicks was approaching the Mitchell Bridge on an icy roadway, when he lost control of the truck and rolled into the ditch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
