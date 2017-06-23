Self proclaimed - Mafia' Gang leader ...

Self proclaimed - Mafia' Gang leader charged with assisting Strong escape

1 hr ago Read more: Panolian

By Ashley Crutcher Another individual has been charged with accessory after fact of capital murder for aiding capital murder suspect Cordarius D. Strong in his escape after the March 2 shooting death of Roary Thomas on Bradford St. James Armstead Jr. of 14312 Ballentine Rd. had a preliminary hearing during Wednesday's session of Batesville Municipal Court where Judge Jay Westfaul determined probable cause existed for charges of accessory after the fact of capital murder and set a $250,000 bond. Testimony from Detective Justin Maples claimed Armstead assisted Strong in getting away from the crime scene.

