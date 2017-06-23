Self proclaimed - Mafia' Gang leader charged with assisting Strong escape
By Ashley Crutcher Another individual has been charged with accessory after fact of capital murder for aiding capital murder suspect Cordarius D. Strong in his escape after the March 2 shooting death of Roary Thomas on Bradford St. James Armstead Jr. of 14312 Ballentine Rd. had a preliminary hearing during Wednesday's session of Batesville Municipal Court where Judge Jay Westfaul determined probable cause existed for charges of accessory after the fact of capital murder and set a $250,000 bond. Testimony from Detective Justin Maples claimed Armstead assisted Strong in getting away from the crime scene.
