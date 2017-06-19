DeSoto County police and fire team up...

DeSoto County police and fire team up for blood drive

14 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Three DeSoto County police and fire departments are teaming up for one big blood drive at the end of June. DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, Hernando Police Department, and Hernando Fire Department are hosting the "Battle of the Badges Blood Drive" where anyone can donate blood in honor of a badge of their choice.

