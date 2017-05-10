North Mississippi Allstars Premiere Cover of R.L. Burnside's 'Miss Maybelle'
You never have to scratch North Mississippi Allstars too hard to find a little R.L. Burnside. But even by those standards "Miss Maybelle" -- premiering exclusively below from the group's upcoming album Prayer For Peace -- stands apart from the pack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
