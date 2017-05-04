Mississippi cities holding party primaries for mayor

Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday for primaries that will narrow the list of candidates for mayor in several cities. "I have tried to cajole or just embarrass people to come and vote, and I'm not being successful," Hosemann, a Republican, said during a forum sponsored by the Capitol press corps and Mississippi State University's Stennis Institute of Government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.