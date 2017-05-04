Mississippi cities holding party primaries for mayor
Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday for primaries that will narrow the list of candidates for mayor in several cities. "I have tried to cajole or just embarrass people to come and vote, and I'm not being successful," Hosemann, a Republican, said during a forum sponsored by the Capitol press corps and Mississippi State University's Stennis Institute of Government.
Hernando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|perverted teachers at NWCC (May '16)
|May 1
|Anonymous
|4
|How do stop ur husband from getting online dati... (Dec '11)
|Apr 23
|NMorris
|75
|Is Olive Branch a good place to live-answer hon... (Sep '08)
|Apr 8
|Trailerlife
|73
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|35
|Music players (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|The Stealth
|2
|Staci Burns
|Mar '17
|searching
|1
|Places to eat
|Mar '17
|2hotmamas
|1
