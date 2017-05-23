Memphis hog heaven for Big Bob Gibson...

Memphis hog heaven for Big Bob Gibson again

Facing the world's best barbecue teams at one of the most prestigious cooking competitions, Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q basted, injected and rubbed its way to history. Led by Chris Lilly, the Decatur team out-cooked 235 other competitors to win a record-setting fifth grand championship at the 40th annual Memphis in May barbecue contest on Saturday.

