Memphis hog heaven for Big Bob Gibson again
Facing the world's best barbecue teams at one of the most prestigious cooking competitions, Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q basted, injected and rubbed its way to history. Led by Chris Lilly, the Decatur team out-cooked 235 other competitors to win a record-setting fifth grand championship at the 40th annual Memphis in May barbecue contest on Saturday.
